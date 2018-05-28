The 2018 Tony Awards Season album has been announced

Hear the music before from the nominated shows before you watch the Tonys on June 10.

Broadway Records and Tony Awards Productions are at it again, for the second year, in fact, we will get a compilation album before the big night. Any Broadway fan or fan of musicals would love to add this album to their collection.

The album will be arriving on June 8, 2018, at most major music sellers such as Amazon, Barnes & Nobel and Itunes. Pre-orders are open now from Broadway Records and on Amazon.

Each number on this album is from a musical that opened in the 2017-2018 Broadway Season, in addition, bonus tracks have added to represent this year’s Life Time Achievement honorees, Chita Rivera, and Andrew Lloyd Webber. When you purchase the album, a portion of the sales will go to the American Theatre Wing and Broadway League’s art initiatives.

RELATED: 2018 Tony Award nominees complete list

Times Square Chronicles reports, “It is so exciting to be able to bring together the music that celebrates an incredible season on Broadway!,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, President the American Theatre Wing. “And to be able to share that celebration with theatre fans everywhere is really something special.”

The album cover art is done by Justin "Squigs" Robertson, and each packing will include an essay written by, famed musical theatre historian, Jennifer Ashley Tepper. Notes about each individual show will also be included.

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will be on June 10, 2018, on CBS from 8-11 p.m. The Tony Awards, which celebrates theatre, and Broadway have been broadcasted on CBS since 1978.

The tracklist for the album is as follows:

1. Angels in America Highlights (from Angels in America)

2. Mama Will Provide (from Once On This Island)

3. (Just a) Simple Sponge (from SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical)

4. I Could Have Danced All Night (from My Fair Lady)

5. Margaritaville (from Escape to Margaritaville)

6. The Beat of Your Heart (from The Band’s Visit)

7. Stop (from Mean Girls)

8. Monster (from Frozen)

9. She Works Hard for the Money (from Summer: The Donna Summer Musical)

10. Do the Work (from Prince of Broadway)

11. Children of a Lesser God Highlights (from Children of a Lesser God)

12. Bonus Track: The Music of the Night (from The Phantom of the Opera – for the 30th anniversary)

13. Bonus Track: Stick It to the Man (from School of Rock — Andrew Lloyd Webber Lifetime Achievement)

14. Bonus Track: All That Jazz (from Chicago: A Musical Vaudeville — Chita Rivera Lifetime Achievement)