Tori Kelly marries André Murillo in private ceremony

Tori Kelly is officially married!

Tori Kelly revealed her private wedding to André Murillo alongside a breathtaking mountain view on Sunday night.

“To be loved but not known is comforting but superficial. To be known & not loved is our greatest fear. But to be fully known & truly loved is, well, a lot like being loved by God.” Tori quoted the American theologian Tim Keller in her Instagram caption.

Adding that she had the "most magical day ever."

German basketball player André Murillo shared the same image with a caption including traditional wedding vows.

The newlyweds announced their engagement back in September and kept quiet about their arrangements, only posting occasional pictures on social media.

The "Hollow" artist may be back in the studio creating new music, according to a recent post. We can't wait to hear more music from Tori Kelly!

Top photo credit: André Murillo/Instagram