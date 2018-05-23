'Transformers' - The human faces behind some of your favorite characters

We all recognize the Transformers as the big, loud robots who are always smashing into buildings and causing lots of collateral damage. Whether you’re a fan of the Michael Bay films (which I can’t imagine there are too many of you out there) or the old classic cartoon/toys, Transformers have become a part of our pop-culture.

While we all are familiar with names like Bumblebee and Optimus Prime, how many of us are familiar with the people behind those robots? Does the name Frank Welker or Dan Gilvezan ring a bell?

What about someone a little more high profile, like Leonard Nimoy or Orson Welles?

Given that Hasbro in the midst of rebooting Transformers as they attempt to get a cinematic universe of their own off the ground, we thought it would be appropriate to go back through some of our favorite Transformers and reveal the voice behind the character.

