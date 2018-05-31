Zedd confirms future collaboration with Shawn Mendes

"You will get it"
In a subtle reply to iHeartRadio's Twitter account, Zedd confirmed a collaboration with Shawn Mendes.
The official iHeartRadio account tweeted a picture of both artists with the headline "I'm sorry for yelling, but I really need a @ShawnMendes and @Zedd collab!!!", causing Zedd's reply to cause a frenzy among fans.
And then, in four short words, Zedd made thousands of fans excited about new music with Shawn Mendes.
See the Twitter exchange below.
I'm sorry for yelling, but I really need a @ShawnMendes and @Zedd collab!!! 🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/WH53th9rkP
— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) May 31, 2018
this is AMAZING news!!!! 🙌
— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) May 31, 2018
Mendes' summer anthem "The Middle" featuring Maren Morris has reached #5 on the Hot 100 chart this past April. And he isn't slowing down any time soon. We can also expect in the near future a collab with BTS.
The 28-year-old just released his third album, Shawn Mendes on May 25. The album is slowly rising to #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
There isn't an official date or details available about this new and exciting collaboration but we know we won't be disappointed! Stay tuned for more details.
a zedd and shawn mendes collab i.... https://t.co/4bDfkVCvpy
— skinny legend (@crunkcolin) May 31, 2018
We're getting a @Zedd and @ShawnMendes collab soon! Can't wait!! ❤❤❤ https://t.co/6nKK48Vi8E
— ꜱʜᴀᴡɴꜱ ᴀɴɢᴇʟɪᴄ ᴠᴏɪᴄᴇ (@ftshawnmdes) May 31, 2018