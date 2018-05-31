Zedd confirms future collaboration with Shawn Mendes

"You will get it"

In a subtle reply to iHeartRadio's Twitter account, Zedd confirmed a collaboration with Shawn Mendes.

The official iHeartRadio account tweeted a picture of both artists with the headline "I'm sorry for yelling, but I really need a @ShawnMendes and @Zedd collab!!!", causing Zedd's reply to cause a frenzy among fans.

And then, in four short words, Zedd made thousands of fans excited about new music with Shawn Mendes.

See the Twitter exchange below.

this is AMAZING news!!!! 🙌 — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) May 31, 2018

Mendes' summer anthem "The Middle" featuring Maren Morris has reached #5 on the Hot 100 chart this past April. And he isn't slowing down any time soon. We can also expect in the near future a collab with BTS.

The 28-year-old just released his third album, Shawn Mendes on May 25. The album is slowly rising to #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

There isn't an official date or details available about this new and exciting collaboration but we know we won't be disappointed! Stay tuned for more details.