The great state of Michigan is bordered by four of the United State's Great Lakes. It's also the home to more than 11,000 scenic lakes, truly reflecting the beauty the state has to offer.

Michigan is mostly known for its city of Detroit. It saw the creation of the auto industry as we know it today, and still holds its own as a major car manufacturer for the U.S.

The combination of manufacturing prowess and inspiring scenery has led to many great talents emerging from Michigan. Hit next to start the list of 20 notable actors from Michigan!