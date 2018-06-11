The 2018 Tony Awards complete winners list

It was Broadway’s biggest night and The Band and The Wizards took home the top prizes.

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards were Sunday, June 10, 2018, on CBS. Our hosts this year were Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban and the ceremony took place at Radio City Music Hall, in New York City.

The show had numbers from all of the nominated musicals, with performances from Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, Spongebob Squarepants: the Musical, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, Frozen, Dear Evan Hansen, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Once On This Island, The Band’s Visit and special performance by Bruce Springsteen.

The shows that won the most were The Band’s Visit and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 & 2.

Best PlayThe Children, by Lucy Kirkwood

Farinelli and The King, by Claire van Kampen

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two, by Jack Thorne

Junk, by Ayad Akhtar

Latin History for Morons, by John Leguizamo

Best Musical

The Band's Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Revival of a Play

Angels in America

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Lobby Hero

Travesties

Best Revival of a Musical

My Fair Lady

Once On This Island

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Best Book of a Musical

The Band's Visit, Itamar Moses

Frozen, Jennifer Lee

Mean Girls, Tina Fey

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, Kyle Jarrow

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Angels in America, Adrian Sutton

The Band's Visit, David Yazbek

Frozen, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Mean Girls, Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, Music & Lyrics: Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., and Domani & Lil'C

Best Orchestrations

John Clancy, Mean Girls

Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants

AnnMarie Milazzo and Michael Starobin, Once On This Island

Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit

Jonathan Tunick, Carousel

Best Choreography

Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady

Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants

Steven Hoggett, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls

Justin Peck, Carousel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Tom Hollander, Travesties

Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Mark Rylance, Farinelli and The King

Denzel Washington, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Tony Shalhoub, The Band's Visit

Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady

Hailey Kilgore,Once On This Island

LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Katrina Lenk, The Band's Visit

Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls

Jessie Mueller, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Michael Cera, Lobby Hero

Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero

Nathan Lane, Angels in America

David Morse, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Susan Brown, Angels in America

Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Deborah Findlay, The Children

Denise Gough, Angels in America

Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady

Alexander Gemignani, Carousel

Grey Henson, Mean Girls

Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants

Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Renee Fleming, Carousel

Lindsay Mendez, Carousel

Ashley Park, Mean Girls

Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady

Best Direction of a Play

Marianne Elliott, Angels in America

Joe Mantello, Three Tall Women

Patrick Marber, Travesties

John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

George C. Wolfe, The Iceman Cometh

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Once On This Island

David Cromer, The Band’s Visit

Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants

Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls

Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Dane Laffrey, Once On This Island

Scott Pask, The Band’s Visit

Scott Pask, Finn Ross and Adam Young, Mean Girls

Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady

David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, Three Tall Women

Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and the King

Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Santo Loquasto, The Iceman Cometh

Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, Angels in America

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Paule Constable, Angels in America

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, The Iceman Cometh

Paul Russell, Farinelli and the King

Ben Stanton, Junk

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, SpongeBob SquarePants

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Once On This Island

Donald Holder, My Fair Lady

Brian MacDevitt, Carousel

Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit

Best Sound Design of a Play

Adam Cork, Travesties

Ian Dickson and Autograph, Angels in America

Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Tom Gibbons, 1984

Dan Moses Schreier, The Iceman Cometh

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, The Band’s Visit

Peter Hylenski, Once On This Island

Scott Lehrer, Carousel

Brian Ronan, Mean Girls

Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson, SpongeBob SquarePants

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and the King

Nicky Gillibrand, Angels in America

Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Ann Roth, The Iceman Cometh

Ann Roth, Three Tall Women

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls

Clint Ramos, Once On This Island

Ann Roth, Carousel

David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants

Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady