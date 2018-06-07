'A Star Is Born' - Electric trailer features Lady Gaga with Bradley Cooper

|
Lady Gaga has taken to the silver screen in her first lead role!
Lady Gaga after having huge success as a pop culture music icon is now to transform into an icon of a different kind.
A Star Is Born, is directed by Bradley Cooper, written by Cooper and Eric Roth, and has Cooper playing the male lead role as Jackson Maine.
Lady Gaga plays as the fresh musical talent Ally, with the movie set to be a romance against the backdrop of two musicians careers rising and falling. The Trailer for the movie was posted on Youtube Wednesday, June 6th, and has been highly anticipated.
Jackson Maine finds Ally, a talented musician, whom he helps as his own career slides downward due to growing old and his battle with alcohol. The trailer is worth the peak and the movie is to be released in the U.S. on October 5.
The trailer, of course, unveils Lady Gaga as well, looking like a completely different person, still beautiful, while Cooper looks disheveled but charming.
Even the ages match the movie, as well as their chronological appearance in acting since Lady Gaga is 32, and Oscar-nominee Bradley Cooper is 43.
Also, this is Cooper's first time directing, ironically about the lives of musicians while Gaga makes her big screen debut in which Cooper is the more experienced singer while she fills the role of an upcoming singer.
Talk about role reversals.
The central quote in the trailer is when Ally says, “I don’t sing my own songs. I just don’t feel comfortable. Almost every single person has told me that they liked the way I sounded, but they didn’t like the way I looked.”
Jackson Maine simply replies, “I think you’re beautiful.”
Also, another key focus in the trailer is the anticipation one feels as Ally ascends to the mic in front of a roaring crowd. Once again it has to be said the trailer is electric and the movie certainly is being accurately portrayed by the trailer.
In addition, Lady Gaga will take the credit for acting under her real name Stefani Germanotta.
Bradley Cooper's version of A Star Is Born is the third remake. The original was released in 1954 with Judy Garland and James Mason, and in 1976 it was remade with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.
The trailer also features The Shallow, a new single that Lady Gaga co-wrote with Mark Ronson, British Producer and frequent collaborator of Gaga's. Surely there will be more new songs to be freshly heard with the movie's release in late 2018.
Bradley Cooper has stated about A Star is Born to Entertainment Weekly that, “It all came down to this broken love story, and there’s no better way to express that than through singing because there’s nowhere to hide when you’re singing."
The movie is also produced by acting icon Clint Eastwood, according to News.com.au.
To note, this is not Lady Gaga's first acting debut since she won a Golden Globe for her role in the TV series American Horror Story: Hotel for her role as the vampiric Countess.
Her performance must have been an eye-catcher and helped her land the role of Ally. Her musical talents obviously made her a great pick as well.
Yesterday Lady Gaga also tweeted her gratitude for acting in A Star Is Born.
It’s a dream come true and an honor to be a part of this incredible movie. Bradley's ability as a director, actor and musician is astounding. It’s called “A Star Is Born,” and I’m beyond thrilled for you to meet Jack and Ally. #AStarIsBorn https://t.co/L1rIawrzJ4
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 6, 2018
Bradley Cooper certainly has envisioned and put together a remake of a great classic and the trailer for his version gives off a vibe of a hit about to be released.
Who knows how the movie will do during the Oscars but it must have been worth it just for the artistic creation and sublime acting. Just make sure to catch the movie when it hits the theaters!