'A Star Is Born' - Electric trailer features Lady Gaga with Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga has taken to the silver screen in her first lead role!

Lady Gaga after having huge success as a pop culture music icon is now to transform into an icon of a different kind.

A Star Is Born, is directed by Bradley Cooper, written by Cooper and Eric Roth, and has Cooper playing the male lead role as Jackson Maine.

Lady Gaga plays as the fresh musical talent Ally, with the movie set to be a romance against the backdrop of two musicians careers rising and falling. The Trailer for the movie was posted on Youtube Wednesday, June 6th, and has been highly anticipated.

Jackson Maine finds Ally, a talented musician, whom he helps as his own career slides downward due to growing old and his battle with alcohol. The trailer is worth the peak and the movie is to be released in the U.S. on October 5.

The trailer, of course, unveils Lady Gaga as well, looking like a completely different person, still beautiful, while Cooper looks disheveled but charming.