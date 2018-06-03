Activision Blizzard in-game 'Call of Duty: WWII' purchases to support veterans

Buy cool stuff, support unemployed veterans

Activision Blizzard announced a new in-game package for Call of Duty: WWII, in support of the Call of Duty Endowment, which seeks to fit veterans to high-quality jobs.

Activision partnered with Sledgehammer studios again this year after the highly successful Bravery Pack offered last year. This year's pack is called the Call of Duty Fear Not Personalization pack and includes an in-game weapon charm, Monty division uniform, two emblems and Viper weapon camo. The concept artist is Jason Heuser, known for his political satire and video game art.

The Call of Duty Endowment recently expanded into the U.K., and where fundraising and partnerships are being created to help British veterans too.

The Call of Duty Endowment placed 11,974 veterans in quality jobs in 2017 alone, according to their website. Their overall goal is to find jobs for 50,000 veterans by 2019. Their 2017 numbers bring them up to 43,000 veteran placements as of last December.

As we reported, the same program also won a Halo Award recently for Social Services.