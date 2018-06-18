Actress Rose McGowan indicted on one felony drug charge

McGowan faces charges for cocaine possession

A grand jury in Loudoun County, Virginia indicted activist and actress Rose McGowan on one felony charge for cocaine possession, according to online court records from the county.

McGowan, known for her role on Charmed, pleaded not guilty after her arrest in November. She was booked but later released on $5,000 bail, according to People.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority organized the warrant last February after traces of narcotics were allegedly found in McGowan's left behind personal belongings on a January United flight, according to CNN. McGowan was on her way to the Women's March in Washington when she left her wallet behind. It contained two small bags of what was later positively identified as cocaine.

If convicted, McGowan could serve up to 10 years.

McGowan, 44, was one of the 80 women to accuse former producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, rape and assault.

Harvey Weinstein has been arrested and has pled not guilty in New York to charges of rape, sexual abuse, sexual misconduct, and committing a criminal sex act.