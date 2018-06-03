Adam Lambert: it was "tricky" to be openly gay post-American Idol

Grammy nominee Adam Lambert sat down with a teen audience on Thursday at the Mosaic LGBT Youth Center in London, discussing his own experience as a gay artist and giving the students advice.

Lambert came out as openly gay in a 2009 Rolling Stone interview. Shortly before that, he performed in the eighth season of American Idol. Simon Cowell gave Lambert the only standing ovation of his American Idol career, for Lambert's rendition of "Mad World" by Tears for Fears.

When asked how he felt about the music industry in the last decade, Lambert said, according to Access Online, "Watching the queer movement over the past ten years has been awesome – we've come so far, you can see the conversation starting and things are really changing."

According to Xpose.ie, Lambert released a charity single to for The Trevor Project's fight against suicide campaign.

Lambert began touring with Queen in 2011, after first appearing with them on American Idol. He begins a European tour with them next week and will be traveling to Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands, among other places.

He is also set for a Las Vegas residency with Queen, starting in September.