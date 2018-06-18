Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrange new custody terms for Summer 2018

After a turbulent divorce and a one-sided custody battle, there have been new developments for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and their six children.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, two years after filing for divorce, have both agreed to a new custody agreement for their six children. It's temporary, only for this summer so far.

The seemingly positive and collaborative arrangements might signal that Jolie and Pitt are willing to work together.

US Weekly obtained court documents from the Los Angeles County Superior Court which states, “not having a relationship with their father,” would be, “harmful,” to all six children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and Knox and Vivienne the 9-year-old twins.

They also stated the children, “are safe with their father” and it is, “critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship,” with their divorced parents. Since Maddox is 16, he is able to stay with either parent of his own choosing.

Brad Pitt is to have physical custody of the minor children, except for Maddox, for four hours a day. That arrangement started June 8 and through Sunday, June 17 (Father's Day). At the moment they are in London, where Angelina Jolie is renting a house while filming Maleficent 2.

Pitt must hang out with each child twice, if not more, over the ten days. In addition one of the psychologists will be present. Jolie will not be around during this custodial time period.

The A-list actor is also scheduled to have custody over the minor children sporadically in July and August.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie must give her ex-husband, "each of the minor children’s personal cell phone numbers so that [he] may text them,” and she cannot monitor or control the text conversations.

This could be a breakthrough in how Jolie and Pitt interact, which is better for their kids.

//thecelebritycafe.com/2018/01/ewan-mcgregor-files-divorce-22-years-marriage/