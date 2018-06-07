Animated 'Addams Family' movie draws in an impressive cast

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky...

Things are about to get pretty spooky over at MGM with a new animated take on The Addams Family.

The production company just announced the vocal talent for the upcoming Addams Family movie, and it’s a remarkably exciting one. Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron will be voicing Gomez and Morticia Addams, Chloe Grace Moretz will take on Wednesday Addams and Finn Wolfhard will be portraying Pugsley Addams.

Additionally; Nick Kroll will voice Uncle Fester, Bette Midler will voice Grandmama and Allison Janney will voice Margaux.

A pretty stacked cast for an animated film.

The Addams Family was originally a television show that was released in the 1960s and has gone on to see various incarnations since. There were two feature-length films in the 90’s that were both met with decent reception, but the property hasn’t seen a lot of life since then.

Taking on a new vision of The Addams Family seems like a great idea. This is one of the old television shows that people actually still remember and could do quite well with a remake.

Granted, I don’t know a lot about the property, which means I’ll probably wind up rewatching the two feature films before this one is released, but I like the idea and look that MGM is going for with this one.

Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan will direct the film, with the screenplay being written by Matt Lieberman.

“Greg and I have always been a fan of the Addams Family in past versions, so when we set out to make this movie, we were excited to do something new,” Vernon said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter. “With that in mind, I drew from the brilliantly original Charles Addams New Yorker cartoons for the look of the film and decided to tell the story of how Gomez and Morticia meet, find their house and start their family.”

All other story details are being kept under wraps for now but I, for one, am excited to learn more.

The Addams Family will hit theaters on Oct. 11, 2019.

Are you excited for a new Addams Family movie? Were you a fan of the television show or the movies? What do you think of the cast? Let us know in the comments below!