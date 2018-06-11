Ariana Grande announces 'Sweetener' pre-order date

We'll be listening to Ariana Grande's album Sweetener pretty soon!

June 20 will bring us two surprises from the Sweetener album: its pre-order date and Grande's new single, "The Light is Coming."

"The Light Is Coming" is a collaboration between Grande and Nicki Minaj, which was teased on a short clip in May and then performed live at Wango Tango for the first time. This will be her second single off of Sweetener, following "No Tears Left to Cry."

"ten days til the light is comin & my album preorder," she announced on Twitter on Sunday.

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj shared clips of themselves together on Sunday, signaling fans to believe they were working on their song's music video.

Minaj tweeted Grande for being late to set and then they posted videos together.

AYO ARIANA!!!!!!! I’m on set! What’s GOOD?!??!?!?!!?!?????? 🙈😅🤫 — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) June 9, 2018

Are you going to pre-order Sweetener?