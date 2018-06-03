Ariana Grande performs new song at Wango Tango

Ariana Grande performed "The Light Is Coming" for the first time at Wango Tango.

Ariana Grande first hinted that she would be performing a new song through a Twitter reply.

There weren't many details available but people assumed it would be "The Light Is Coming" after Grande previously posted a preview of Nicki Minaj's part in the song on May 27.

I’m performing something new yes — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 2, 2018

During iHeartRadio's Wango Tango at Banc of California stadium, Grande debuted her newest single to the large crowd.

"I'm putting out a new album in August... And on the 20th you get a new song called 'The Light Is Coming' which features my big sister Nicki Minaj, and we wanted to give you a little preview of it tonight," she said before singing. "I'm so nervous. Let's go."

Watch the performance below: