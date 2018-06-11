Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are engaged [REPORT]

Surprise! The new couple is reportedly engaged.

After dating for just a couple of weeks, it seems Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are engaged!

According to US Weekly, who first reported on this story, sources said the couple was telling everyone at Robert Pattinson's birthday party on June 9 they were engaged.

"They are both constantly making each other laugh," the first source says. "Their moms have met. They’ve been very public with their relationship on social media, and they are very in love."

On Ariana Grande's Instagram story, she posted a picture with her mom and brother Frankie Grande where it appears she's wearing a large ring on her left hand.

Grande may have also confirmed their engagement with her latest tweet.

i love u 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 sm 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 ok bye — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 11, 2018

The "No Tears Left Behind" singer and SNL star started dating three weeks ago. Grande's relationship with Mac Miller fell off a few months ago but was reported in April while Davidson's two-year on-and-off again relationship with Cazzie David ended in May.

Davidson got two Grande-inspired tattoos on June 2, making their relationship even more official.

Congratulations Ariana and Pete on the engagement!