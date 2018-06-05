Australian artist Frank Falvo releases retro-styled "This Is A Lie"

Australian singer-songwriter Frank Falvo reinforces his music with the staple sounds of classic rock from the '70s and '80s while also imbuing it with the tastefully crafted techniques of commercial radio. Falvo’s brand of acoustic folk-pop is not only original, it is also an ingenuity brandished with the mark of accessibility.

Drawing comparisons to the works of Phil Collins, Coldplay and Van Morrison, Falvo’s retro-planed musical tastes is rich with classic rock vibes and pop sensibilities.

Like many who have found music to be a great emotional outlet, it wasn’t until several personal tragedies rocked Falvo’s life did it take the former bank manager to do some realizing. After some soul-searching, Falvo decided to pursue music full-time. Right away, Falvo’s intrinsic musical abilities landed him a gig as a lead Guest Entertainer aboard the Crown Princess Liner where he performed for a rapt and packed audience. After traveling across the Mediterranean, Ocho Rios, U.K. and the Cayman Islands, Falvo returned to Melbourne, becoming a success at corporate functions and events, going on to later gather enough recording material for a debut record.

With two recordings under his belt, Falvo is still going strong. Falvo’s latest single, “This Is A Lie,” is from his new album, Heart So True, a collection of songs that attempt to magnify the artist’s talent for emboldened pop melodies with a feel for a classic rock vibe.

The single is a rich concoction and is a great melding of pop/rock. Filled with a contagious vibe, the catchy, upbeat infectious sounds are reminiscent of classic rock from the '80s. Giving off a whiff of the magical and imaginative, the great span of electric guitar riffs go on to create a dreamy cadence altogether catering to the great dynamic sound evident on this track. The lovely cadence that follows through is about living the dream and returning back into the arms of your past love even though things might be already too late.

This energetic track is a whirl of breath-taking sounds and with a fully charged cadence, be prepared for the over-flow of heartfelt melodies to course over you.

With “This Is A Lie,” Falvo has conjured up some retro flavors and personalized them with his emotional-tinged lyrics and equally dynamic vocals.

Filled with a warm and startling sound, Frank Falvo goes above and beyond to give listeners something familiar while also keeping the music real and accessible to music lovers today.

A peek into the exciting sounds prevalent on his latest album, Falvo brings to you with “This Is A Lie” a blend of heartfelt harmonies and sunny melodies.

Listeners will come away from his warm sound drenched and awakened!