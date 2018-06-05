'Avengers 4' concept art finds its way online

Infinity War spoilers below

The Marvel Universe is in rough shape after Thanos’ snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Now, attention turns to Avengers 4, and how the remaining heroes are going to be able to bring everyone at.

We might not have an answer to that question yet, but we do have some new concept art that further teases Avengers 4.

Take a closer look here:

What we have is an image of all the heroes that we know survived the snap, most of whom were a part of the OG Avengers back in 2012.

That includes Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and….whoa, is that Hawkeye?!?

Yup, I guess Jeremy Renner is back from wherever he was and will now be joining the rest of the cast for Avengers 4.

Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper) and Nebula (Karen Gillian) are all back and ready to fight too.

Then there’s the newest Avenger, floating in thin air with glowing yellow hands off in the middle-left of the picture — Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) herself.

It’s worth mentioning the authenticity of this photo, as it comes from a source labeled as “HeroX” rather than an official Disney or Marvel account themselves. However, the style and everything matches what we’ve seen in Marvel movies pasts, making it pretty hard to believe that this is merely fan art.

And, even if it is, it’s awfully well-made fan art that’s still getting us excited for Avengers 4.

The newest (and, for all we know, final) Avengers movie will hit theaters on May 3, 2019. Here’s to hoping all of our favorite characters make it out alive this time. The odds aren’t looking too good.