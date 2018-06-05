Back to cause more mayhem!: The Lego DC Super-Villains trailer released

The DC super-villains are back again to cause more havoc!

The slightly-over-a-minute long official trailer for Lego DC Super-Villains was released last Wednesday and showcased The Joker, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. Other DC villains, such as Deathstroke and Darkseid, are set to debut in the full release.

The Justice League have mysteriously vanished, and an alternate group with dubious motives called the Justice Syndicate has stepped up to take their place instead.

The player creates their own villainous character and joins with DC villains across iconic settings to cause disaster, according to CBR. They quickly discover that not everything adds up, and the Justice Syndicate has plenty up its sleeves, not all of it good.

The game, made by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games and LEGO Group, releases October 16 for Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.

A deluxe version of the game promises season pass content and early access to the DC Super-Villains: TV Series DLC Character pack, among other goodies.

