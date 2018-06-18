Beyonce and Jay-Z drop Louvre hit APES**T, from EVERYTHING IS LOVE

A surprise album has just been dropped by Beyonce and Jay-Z, Hip Hop powerhouses, and their new single shows their cosmopolitan taste.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z just released EVERYTHING IS LOVE as The Carters Saturday, June 16 and the first single released, APE***T is a catchy trance hip hop masterpiece accompanied by a masterpiece music video, pulling from thousands of years of art. Certainly shooting in the Louvre created a visual sublime portrait.

Beyoncé's handed the video in on her YouTube channel. The video, of course, is pitch perfect and set in the Louvre, an art mecca of the classics. In addition, the fashion choices from pastel suits to royal robes fuses the artists to the art, according to NPR.

Not only is the single catchy but for those with an eye for art, it certainly is dropping hints to read between the lines.

The paintings in it include (although not in exact order):

The Mona Lisa, 1503

The Coronation of Napolean, 1807

Portrait of Madame Recamier, 1800

The Winged Victory of Samothrace, dated to the 2nd century B.C.

The Great Sphinx of Tanis, dated to 2600 B.C.

Venus de Milo, dated to 100 B.C.

The Raft of Medusa, 1819

And also The Louvre Pyramid which was completed in 1989, according to Vulture.

Beyonce also spread the news on social media!

The single on Youtube has already over 14 million views and is approaching the #1 spot on trending, sitting at #5 trending at the moment. Beyonce's vocal pitch is on point and hypnotic which aesthetically combines with Jay-Z's bombastic rap.

The album EVERYTHING IS LOVE is sure to be a chart topper and will have fans and people in general popping off to the couples great artistic swag.