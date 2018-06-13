Beyonce renews vows with Jay-Z wearing a $10K Galia Lahav dress

Attendees to the first night of Beyonce and Jay-Z's On the Run II tour last Wednesday in Cardiff, Wales were treated to a video of a private vow renewal between the two.

In the clip shown, 36-year-old Beyonce is wearing a Galia Lahav-designed wedding dress, according to Page Six. It has sheer sleeves and a corset bodice covered in crystals and pearls, along with a detachable bustle train.

The "Thelma" gown was inspired by Queen Victoria's wedding dress. According to InStyle, the gown, worth $10,300, is similar to the former queen of England's in terms of the details of the lace and the neckline. However, it has a more modern influence with the sheer paneling and the mermaid cut of the skirt.

Lahav is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, despite being of Russian descent.

The couple's children: 6-year-old Blue Ivy, and the twins Rumi and Sir Carter, can be seen in the video as well. The phrase "This is real love" can also be seen.

