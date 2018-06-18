'Big Brother 20' cast reveal

Big Brother is celebrating season 20!

CBS announced the cast of the twentieth season of Big Brother this morning.

Big Brother's new cast of HouseGuests looks like a pretty savage crew, excited to meet their housemates while they claw their way to the $500,000 prize.

Moving in are a former undercover cop, a cybersecurity engineer who’s already planning to pass himself off as a “dumb surfer,” and a life coach who sleeps with her eyes open. Talk about stiff competition!

This is the twentieth season of Big Brother, which has two spinoffs, each of them recent. First was Big Brother: Over the Top, which featured audience voting to determine the winner as well as access to unedited portions of the show, and Celebrity Big Brother, which first aired February of this year.

You can check out the full roster of Big Brother 20 here.

Following the two-night premiere, Big Brother will air Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) beginning July 1;Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) beginning July 4; and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) beginning July 5, featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen.

The first live eviction show on July 5 falls on the series premiere date, July 5, 2000, 18 years ago.

Will you be watching Big Brother 20? Tell us below!