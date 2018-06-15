Blackpink's triumphant return: topping charts and breaking records with "DDU-DU DDU-DU"

The mini-album “Square Up” marks the long-anticipated return of Blackpink, the highest-charting K-pop girl group on Billboard Social 50. The album’s title track “DDU-DU DDU-DU” just hit 10 million views on YouTube, six hours and 15 minutes after its release.

Even faster was the track’s climb to #1 on the charts. After the album’s release at 6 p.m., KST (5 a.m., EST), “DDU-DU DDU-DU” hit #1 on all six major Korean realtime charts, in just two and a half hours.

“DDU-DU DDU-DU” broke Blackpink’s previous record in its breakneck race to 10 million views. Previously, the record for fastest climb to 10 million was held by Blackpink’s “As If It Was Your Last,” music video, which clocked in at 17 hours. The fastest record for any K-pop group, male or female, is held by BTS’ “Fake Love” music video, released May 18. “Fake Love” reached 10 million in four hours and 56 minutes.

Check out the music video for "DDU-DU DDU-DU" below!