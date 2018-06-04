BTS First K-pop Band to Hit No. 1 on Billboard

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, has been steadily climbing the charts for years, but now the K-pop band has made history.

With their third and latest album released on May 18, Love Yourself: Tear, BTS is the band's to hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. Their previous album, Love Yourself: Her, is the only other K-pop album to break the Top 10, peaking at No. 7.

A Powerhouse of Pop

A video of their recent live performance of "Fake Love", the second track of their latest album, at the Billboard Music Awards has earned over 1.6 million views on YouTube at the time of writing.

BTS is also the proud subjects of the lauded YouTube Red Original, BTS: Burn the Stage, a documentary series that follows the band while they tour. Their Twitter boasts a whopping follower count of 11.1 million; their Instagram is hot on their heels with 10.9 million.

For such a powerhouse band, it does not come as a surprise that Love Yourself: Tear has topped Billboard. True to the name of their docu-series, they have set the world on fire.