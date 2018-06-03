BTS photos help artists climb Social 50 chart

Selfie Power!

K-pop band BTS is celebrating their 76th week on the Social 50 chart. On that journey, they've helped other artists get on the list too, mainly through their selfies.

The boy band has recently promoted the Backstreet Boys, John Legend and the Chainsmokers, according to Billboard.

The Social 50 chart is data collected via analytics company Next Big Sound and is a combination of popular artists as seen from social media.

John Legend took a backstage photo with BTS on May 20 at the Billboard Music Awards, where he performed his new solo, "A Good Night." The selfie boosted him up the Social 50 chart, and he is now in the top 20.



The Backstreet Boys have a new single, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," that helped their rise, but their May 19 selfie with BTS didn't hurt either. They debuted at #6 on the Social 50 chart.

The Chainsmokers are at #16 after their selfie with BTS at the BBMAs.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the cellist for the royal wedding, is currently at #7 on the list.

Those are some pretty powerful selfies!

What do you think about BTS' selfie powers with music stars like John Legend, The Chainsmokers and even '90s boy band Backstreet Boys?