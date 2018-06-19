Caribbean legend Spragga Benz unleashes new summer jam, "Spread Out"

One of dancehall’s legends, Spragga Benz, is bringing to audiences a brand new summer jam that will be sure to light up listener’s listening experiences and be the highlight of their summertime fun.

“Spread Out” is the debut single to come off of Spragga Benz’s upcoming new album, entitled, Chilliagon, a 1000-sided object that aptly encompasses Spragga Benz’s multi-faceted talent. The album features collaborations from artists from all across the board, including only UK’s greats, such as Harry Shotta, Akala, and General Levy.

The single, produced by London-based Cold Fever, features the vocals of Fever and Hype Hyphen, creating an irresistible chill effect between the collaborators.

“Spread Out” opens up with Spragga whispering to the audience, “when di gyal dem hear di voice dem ah jump a Spread Out,” which dynamically jumpstarts this mega single, a beginning that embraces the Caribbean artist’s new sound.

The rest of the single, itself, is filled with a giant island and invigorating reggae vibe. The simmering, smoky feel is prevalent throughout the track, filling all the raw edges of the hip hop-paved sound. The MV features a dance club scene as grinding beats, smooth synths, and heavily rhythmic basslines circulate within the chill single.

With great hypnotic flair, Spragga is unleashing to the world this great spinning song. The single premiered this month in clubs to great fanfare.

The single’s great tropical flavor and reeling basslines will leave listeners entranced.

Kickstart your summer with this new happening jam. It will be sure to electrify turntables and be an absolute favorite on the dancefloors everywhere!