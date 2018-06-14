'Carousel' 2018 revival cast recording [review]

The musical you know and love is back and better than ever with the new Carousel revival

The 2018 revival of Carousel is this first time that the musical has been on Broadway in more than two decades. The musical is the second time that Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II collaborated; Rodgers writing the music and Hammerstein writing the book and the lyrics. The original production in 1945 was adapted from Ferenc Molnár's 1909 Hungarian play Liliom. Currently playing at the Imperial Theatre, Carousel had its first preview on February 28, 2018, and opened on April 12, 2018.

Related: Mean Girls the new Broadway Cast Recording (review)

Fifteen years ago, a carousel barker and a mill worker fell in love in Maine and this is their story. Our tale follows Billy Bigelow, a carousel barker who falls in love with Julie Jordan, a mill worker who goes to the carousel after work. Although Julie’s friend Carrie Pipperidge warns against it, Julie falls for Billy the night that she sees him. Both Julie and Billy end up losing their jobs that same night — he for mocking the carousel owner and she for staying out late.

Julie and Billy get married and Julie becomes pregnant with their daughter Louise. Billy is ecstatic and frustrated at the same time because he is unable to provide for his growing family. When he falls in with the deadbeat, no account Jigger Craigin, Billy ends up killing himself when their robbery crime goes wrong.

Now 16 years later, Billy is allowed returning to Earth for one day to try to redeem himself. During his time on Earth, Billy did not do enough good to get himself into heaven and so the Starkeeper tells him that helping his daughter Louise could be his chance of getting into heaven. Billy didn’t intend on hurting anyone with his actions, however, he ends up hurting his daughter with the choices that he made during his short life.

The opening number “The Carousel Waltz” brilliantly played by the orchestra sets the tone for the entire musical. The orchestrations played in this number are only a sample of the beautiful orchestrations you will hear in the show.

Tony Winner for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role in the production, Lindsay Mendez sings “Mister Snow” with all of her glorious belt. This piece is both a conversation between Carrie — played by Mendez and Julie played by Tony Nominee for Best Leading Actress in the production Jessie Mueller — and a song sung by Mendez.

The scene and song “If I Loved You” features Mueller singing with her lovely soprano tone and vibrancy. Tony Nominee for Best Leading Actor in the production Joshua Henry has a lovely tenor voice and brings emotion to the role of Billy.

Embed from Getty Images

The orchestra starts “June Is Busting Out All Over” with the ensemble and renowned singer and Tony Nominee for Best Featured Actress, Renee Fleming as Nettie. Fleming sings with so much power and control in this song and the last note that she sings is marvelous.

“Mister Snow – Reprise” features the voices of the female ensemble and Mendez. The voices in the number blend nicely together.

A duet between Carrie and Enoch Snow played by Tony Nominee for Best Featured Actor Alexander Gemignani, “When The Children Are Asleep,” is about what will happen when they are married.

Embed from Getty Images

The male ensemble sings “Blow High, Blow Low;” featured in this tune is Justin Peck’s Tony Award-winning choreography. Amar Ramasar plays Jigger in this production, and not only sings his part but dances with poise.

Billy is singing about what will happen when he and Julie have a child in “Soliloquy.” Henry is using many parts of his voice with elegance and sings this song beautifully.

“A Real Nice Clambake” is sung with a lovely timbre and resonance by the ensemble.

Mueller sings, “What’s The Use Of Wond’rin” in a way that seems effortless with the amount of control that she exhibits over the wide range of the piece.

Fleming who begins singing with a soft tone and then crescendos as the song progresses, sings the classic “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” All through this number, her soprano shines as she sings with grace in this song.

I would say that the song that is the most powerful for Billy is “The Greatest Judge Of All.” Henry might not be using all of his range through the song, but the last note that he sings proves once again that he has all the color needed to play the role of Billy.

“Ballet” is another tune that features the Revival’s Tony Nominated orchestrations. This number is also where you are introduced to Julie and Billy’s daughter Louise, played by Brittany Pollack.

Billy starts the “Finale” while the cast is singing, “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” Individual members have solos in the beginning, and then it builds to the whole ensemble masterfully joining.

Embed from Getty Images

iTunes has the cast recording to buy digitally, Spotify has it on their platform, and for those who want a physical CD, Amazon has pre-orders open.

//thecelebritycafe.com/2018/05/frozen-the-broadway-musical-album-review/