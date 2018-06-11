Check out Liza Koshy in the trailer for 'Liza On Demand'

The trailer for Liza Koshy’s new YouTube Original series Liza On Demand dropped on Tuesday. It promises personality and laughs galore when the series premieres Wednesday, June 27.

In Liza On Demand, Koshy plays Liza, a young woman working any and all odd jobs that come her way, which leads to some pretty crazy clients. In the trailer, one of her wildest gigs is working as a professional mourner. Knowing Koshy’s comedy, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

After Jingle Ballin'

This follows on the heels of comedy queen Koshy’s previous YouTube Original, Jingle Ballin’, which revolves around a YouTuber throwing a Christmas party—for the entire internet. (Check out the Jingle Ballin’ trailer here.) Jingle Ballin’ received mixed reviews, and admittedly, Koshy’s newest series looks more substantial, and its premise is less gimmicky than “YouTuber hosts crazy party!!!”

The trailer released in the wake of the news of her breakup with David Dobrik.

