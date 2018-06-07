Check out the newest "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" trailer

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse dropped the latest trailer for the theaters-only spinoff.

Into the Spider-Verse stars Miles Morales, the biracial Brooklyn teen and first non-white Spider-Man, when he took up the spider-mantle in the comics in 2011.

The trailer also features Peter Parker as a washed-up mentor and Gwen Stacy, a character who only recently made the jump from comics to the big screen in the 2012 Spider-Man reboot.

The trailer features dimension-hopping hijinks as Peter takes Miles under his wing and train him as the new Spider-Man. It looks like much of this movie will take place in a universe that “looks and sounds like yours, but it’s not.”

We can also look forward to a supercharged version of the classic Spidey vs. police conflict. Miles’ father is a cop, and one shot of the trailer reveals him holding Spider-Man at gunpoint, unaware that he’s his son.

Also worth mentioning is the art style, which is absolutely gorgeous. The animation rests somewhere between 2D and 3D, and the colors are beautiful and aggressively vibrant. It’s an unusual style meant for the big screen.

Check out Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in theaters on Christmas Day.