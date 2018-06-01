Claire Thomas, of the Kitchy Kitchen talks about introducing babies and pets and the Purely Fancy Feast Filets

New cat food looks good enough for people to eat

Claire Thomas of The Kitchy Kitchen has a husband, a new baby, a cat and a dog to keep track of, so like all working moms, she's busy and has some great tips to make mealtimes easier and more exciting for people and the pets who love them.

Claire is a self-taught chef who uses her blog The Kitchy Kitchen as a playground for all sorts of food, design and lifestyle experiments.

Mealtimes are often tough for families with a new baby, but incorporating pets in the mix makes it a little more challenging.

The new Purely Fancy Feast Filets look so good people may be tempted to try them. Actually, they can as there are made with the best ingredients. Be warned that food made for pets and food made for people aren't seasoned in the same ways.

These come in five varieties of natural filets of real seafood or chicken. These will thrill your cat for a meal or a special treat. You can decide how you feed it to your cat. Maybe you will flake it apart, or mix some with dry cat food or serve it whole. The choice is up to you.

Introducing pets to a new baby can be stressful, but Claire offered some helpful suggestions on how to get everyone acquainted as seamlessly as possible including letting the animals get used to the baby's smell before the actual introduction take place.

Claire Thomas spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about her work, how her relationship with her pets has changed once bringing a baby into the mix, how she recommends people to get babies and pets to get used to each other, how she simplifies mealtimes, what makes Purely Fancy Feast Filets special and more.

Claire Thomas can be found here and learn more about Purely Fancy Feast Filets here.