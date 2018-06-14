'Cloak & Dagger' episode two recap: 'Suicide Sprints'

Cloak & Dagger heats up in the second episode as Tyrone’s focused on revenge, and Tandy’s desperate to find a way out of New Orleans.

Previously on Cloak & Dagger, the audience was introduced to Tandy and Tyrone, two teenagers who discover they have powers. Tandy is a thief and lives in an abandoned church, rather than stay with her addict mother. Tyrone has a loving family but is haunted by the murder of his brother.

“Suicide Sprints” begins by showing the aftermath of a car crash. The scene changes to daylight and a new character, Detective Brigid O'Reilly looks at a crime scene.

Tandy and Tyrone both try to make their powers work again. Tandy finds a bruise on her body and blood on the shirt she wore when she stabbed Rick. She quickly starts packing up. She gets into Liam’s truck and tells him what happened, minus the dagger she created. Liam decides to call the hospital and see if anyone with a stab wound came in the night before. He says he can help Tandy get new papers and get out of New Orleans.

Tyrone gets ready for school. His father Michael tells him to be early for basketball practice since it’s his first one after the fight. Michael tells him to be strong like his mother Adina, who managed to save the family after Billy died.

At school, Tyrone speaks to Father Delgado. Tyrone asks what he should do if he found the cop who killed his brother. Delgado asks him what God would say. Later the Father gives a sermon and Tyrone sits with Evita. The two text about what happened at the party and he asks her to cover for him in study hall.

Tyrone sings alongside his classmates in the church choir. Later, he looks for Connor. His mother gets her hidden gun and looks outside for whatever animal was getting in their trash.

Tandy and Liam go to the dry cleaners, and the man says a new identity will cost her eleven thousand. Liam says he can pay for half, though she protests at first. She has money saved back and thinks it might be enough to pay the rest.

Tyrone fell asleep when he was trailing Connor. He realizes he missed the beginning of practice and runs to school. Tyrone comes to practice to find the coach punishing the team for his tardiness. He makes Tyrone sit in the bleachers while the other players do laps.

Meanwhile, Detective O’Reilly looks through a phone. She speaks to some men to get information. Later, she shows someone a sketch of Tandy.

Tandy goes homes and finds her mother Melissa high with her boyfriend Greg. She discovers her mother took her money and pills. Tandy’s angry and yells at her mother, who then accuses Tandy of always running away.

Tandy goes to the dry cleaners again, but Liam only has half the money. She talks the guy into letting her put that money as a down payment in exchange for some fancy clothes. Tandy and Liam crash a wedding, looking to steal as much as possible. She says they can try and take the cards, the cash bar, and the tips. They mingle with the guests. Tandy is upset after hearing one of the speeches on love and starts tearing up notes on love at her table. Her hands start glowing and she hides them until she calms down.

After practice ends, Tyrone runs the drills alone. Some of the team comes in and attacks him, punching him multiple times. He tries to use his powers, but they won’t work. His teammates lock him in a storage area and he has to break out. He calls his mom and says practice ran late and he’s okay.

Liam learns the maid of honor has the tip cash. Tandy thanks him for always helping her no matter what. When she dances with him, she has a vision of their wedding. She doesn’t handle it well and rushes to the bathroom. Another woman gives Tandy some advice to do something that makes her happy when she finds her crying in the bathroom. The two hug and Tandy notices she’s the one with the money. After the wedding, Tandy and Liam steal all the money and the wedding car.

Tyrone follows Connor again, this time with a bat he took from school. He makes a noise and Connor comes to investigate, so he runs. When Tyrone gets home, he asks Adina how she manages to keep them all together. His mom tells him she’s trying to be positive and make a change in the world. When she touches him, he has a vision of her shopping in an empty store with darkness and flickering lights. In the vision both of her sons are young, and both are shot and killed. When he gets out of the vision, his mother feels dizzy and he encourages her to rest.

At the dry cleaners, Liam reveals he knows Tandy lives in the church. He wants to help her and be with her, but Tandy tells him they’re not staying together and leaves. Later, Liam is arrested by Detective O’Reilly. He calls Tandy for help, but she hangs up without saying anything.

Tyrone knocks down Connor's door and chases after him with a gun. Just as Tyrone fires, he disappears. Tyrone appears right in front of Tandy’s stolen car on the road and the bullet hits the windshield. Tandy swerves and gets into an accident.

I’m really enjoying Cloak & Dagger. I like that Cloak & Dagger a bit slower than some other superhero show. It allows the audience to get to know the characters more separately before throwing them together to fight villains. I still want to know a lot more information about the characters still and hope they will be reaching out to each other in the next episode or two.

Cloak & Dagger airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform. Check out the preview for the next episode below.