Disney posts seizure warnings for 'Incredibles 2'

The Incredibles 2 opened with a box office smash, a new record—and an avalanche of seizure warnings from opening-weekend viewers.

People took to social media after seeing Incredibles 2 to post warnings for those with epilepsy and photosensitivity disorders after watching one particular scene near the midpoint of the movie. The scene is overwhelming and sudden, bombarding the audience with flashing lights and lasts about two minutes.

Disney/Pixar is gonna have to address the flashing lights thing with Incredibles 2. There's a 2 minute scene with constant strobing, they HAVE to do somethig about that. Maybe an epilepsy safe edit of the movie in the physical release? Just a thought. — Ben (@ItionoBen) June 16, 2018

The Epilepsy Foundation made a statement as well, warning that the movie could cause seizures and, for the first time ever, asked Disney Pixar to "post a warning on all its digital properties, including relevant websites and social media channels." Their statement also explained that the sequence could be a trigger for children and teens with photosensitive epilepsy.

Disney's response

In response, Disney has given theatres a warning to post that reads:

“Incredibles 2 contains a sequence of flashing lights, which may affect customers who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or other photosensitivities."

The unprecedented move came about after a viral post on Twitter:

HEALTH ALERT I haven’t seen this mentioned in a lot of places, but the new Incredibles 2 movie (#incredibles2) is filled with tons of strobe/flashing lights that can cause issues for people with epilepsy, migraines, and chronic illness. This thread is spoiler free — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

Veronica Lewis, who blogs about “life with vision impairment, special education, assistive technology, chronic illness, etc,” is the person acknowledged for getting the advisory pushed through.

She gives her stamp of approval for Disney’s posted warnings in the theaters for their movie. The hope is that other studios will follow in their footsteps.

Thank you to everyone for retweeting this, writing articles, and signal boosting my message! My goal of having signs at the ticket counter was reached so that people can be warned about the flashing lights in Incredibles 2. pic.twitter.com/JljozWlojd — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 17, 2018

While there have been no seizures reported by watching Incredibles 2, the concern for people with photosensitivity disorders - from migraines to seizures - is real. Back in 1997, an episode of Pokemon sent 700 people in Japan to the hospital for seizures after it featured a flashing light sequence.



