comments cash

Fashion icon Kate Spade dead at 55

Iconic fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead earlier today in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment. She was 55 years old.

According to CNN, Spade was found by a maid after hanging herself from a door with a scarf. A note has been found, its contents have not been disclosed.

Kate Spade began her career in fashion in the '90s as an accessories editor for Mademoiselle. She launched her own line in 1993 that began with handbags with her husband in their apartment.

She sold her namesake company that grew to make shoes, handbags, clothing and home decor in 2007 to Neiman Marcus Group for $125 million to focus on raising her daughter.

Today, Kate Spade New York has over 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the United States and over 175 stores worldwide.

In 2016, to separate herself from her previous brand, she changed her name to Katherine Noel Frances Valentine Brosnahan and launched the line, Frances Valentine after her daughter and another family member. The new line focused on luxury footwear and handbags.

The award-winner designer was inducted into the Entrepreneur Hall of Fame at the Henry W. Bloch School of Management at the University of Missouri, Kansas City in 2017. The same year Fast Company named her one of the Most Creative People in Business.

Kate Spade was, to many, more than just a brand, but also a part of their lives. Kate and her brand have brought happiness to those were fortunate to know her or simply carry and wear her designs.

Thoughts and memories of Kate are being shared on social media as the shock of her sudden death hits hard.

The message that suicide is classless, ageless, genderless, colorless resonates today as well.

Spade is survived by husband Andy, and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade.

If you or a loved one are struggling emotionally or if you are supporting someone through a difficult time help is available.

Please call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

 

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply