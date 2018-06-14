Father's Day - Why Fathers Are Important Role Models

We all have a different relationship with our father. What kind of relationship do you have with your father? If you do not have a good relationship with your father, are you working on making the relationship better?

As you celebrate Father’s Day, focus on how important a father is in a child‘s life. Your father’s love is precious. Fathers teach children valuable lessons that will help them become productive adults. I believe children who are protected, loved, respected, and taught the correct values have the potential to positively contribute to society. If you are fortunate enough to spend time with your father, enjoy it. If you are angry with your father, forgive him because forgiveness is always a healthy choice. Fathers, as you continue to support your children, let them know how much you love them.

Here are 10 reasons why fathers are important role models. Happy Father’s Day!

10. Fathers teach their children the importance of education, and they teach their kids how to be successful.

9. Fathers listen to their children, and they support them.

8. Fathers teach their boys how to treat women, and they treat their girls how a man should treat them.

7. Fathers teach their children how to face adversity with courage, and they teach their kids to never compromise their beliefs to please others.

6. Fathers encourage their children to follow their dreams and to always have a plan.

5. Fathers help instill confidence in their children, and they teach them how to be independent.

4. Fathers protect their children and they teach them how to protect themselves.

3. Fathers respect their children, and they teach them to respect themselves and everyone else.

2. Fathers take care of their children, and they set an example for them.

1. Fathers let their children know that they love them unconditionally.