First teaser for 'The Nun' shows us, well, a lot of nuns

Shortly after The Conjuring 2 was released, Warner Bros. was quick to announce a spin-off entitled The Nun — one of the antagonists who was featured heavily in James Wan’s sequel.

Now, we’re getting our first look at the trailer.

It looks like the film will be set in a creepy monastery, long before any of the events in The Conjuring or either of the Annabelle films took place.

This time, we’re following a novitiate and a priest who are sent to Romania by the Vatican to investigate a series of murders/suicides.

There, they find Vallack — the demonic nun who has a thing for popping up behind people and scaring them with her glowing eyes.

The Nun stars Taissa Farmiga (sister of Vera Farmiga, who stars in The Conjuring franchise, and I doubt that’s any kind of coincidence), Demian Bichir (The Hateful Eight), Bonnie Aarons, Charlotte Hope (Game of Thrones) and Lili Bordán (The Martian).

James Wan is taking on a role as a producer, with The Hallow’s Corin Hardy directing.

Hardy recently gave an interview with Empire, in which he said that “the period and the setting and the scope of it hark back to really classic, old-school, scarlet-blooded horror films. And I love that the story was a character-driven mystery as well as a scary horror movie.”

I’ll agree with Hardy on the character-driven mystery part, as I hope this isn’t just a quick cash-grab that’s playing on The Conjuring’s name despite being nothing more than a few lame jump-scares. Setting a horror movie in a monastery isn’t exactly new ground (Mirrors, The Keep, etc.), but I’m not writing this one completely off just yet.

Speaking of writing, Gary Dauberman is penning the script for The Nun. Dauberman also wrote It, Annabelle: Creation and has signed on for the Swamp Thing TV series, which gives me some more hope for this one.

The Nun hits theaters on Sept. 7, 2018. Watch the trailer here and let us know, in the comments below, if you’re excited to see The Nun.