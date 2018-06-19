'Fortnite' players accidentally create swastika in game

Not a good look for a dance floor.

Yesterday, a post on Reddit surfaced of the formation of a swastika in a Fortnite game.

According to the original poster of the image, EuBestCityEu, a group of players were building a dance floor in Fortnite, the juggernaut of the battle royale gaming genre. The players put down four metal floor pieces and proceeded to “edit them into a circle.” One of the poster’s teammates noticed the symbol after they created it.



Card



Card



Epic Games' response

In the comment thread on the original Reddit post, Epic Games developer DanDaDaDanDan posted a comment thanking the user for posting the image: “This was unintended and will be addressed ASAP by adjusting the metal piece art!”

Card



According to a source at the Verge, we can expect an update next week to fix the swastika.

Check out the photo of the update below: