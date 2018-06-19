comments cash

'Fortnite' players accidentally create swastika in game

Not a good look for a dance floor.

Yesterday, a post on Reddit surfaced of the formation of a swastika in a Fortnite game.

According to the original poster of the image, EuBestCityEu, a group of players were building a dance floor in Fortnite, the juggernaut of the battle royale gaming genre. The players put down four metal floor pieces and proceeded to “edit them into a circle.” One of the poster’s teammates noticed the symbol after they created it.

Epic needs to explain this swastika. from r/FortNiteBR


Card

Card

Epic Games' response

In the comment thread on the original Reddit post, Epic Games developer DanDaDaDanDan posted a comment thanking the user for posting the image: “This was unintended and will be addressed ASAP by adjusting the metal piece art!”

Card

According to a source at the Verge, we can expect an update next week to fix the swastika.

Check out the photo of the update below:

Smashing E3: 'Smash Ultimate' and more announced at Nintendo's E3

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply