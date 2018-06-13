Gal Gadot joins Dwayne Johnson for cast of 'Red Notice'

Gal Gadot reunites with her Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson as she joins the cast of action thriller Red Notice.

@TheRock and I have known each other for about 8 years and we have finally found another film to team up together on! So excited to join him and Rawson Thurber on this journey. Stay tuned.. 😏 #RedNotice https://t.co/SNeKsXfkOv — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 12, 2018

This is Gadot's first starring role not set in the DC Universe since her climb to A-list status with 2017's Wonder Woman.

Embed from Getty Images

According to Deadline, the director, Rawson Marshall Thurber, went to London specifically to pitch the role to Gadot. He was there for less than 30 hours.

The film's plot is being kept under wraps, but we do know that Gadot will be playing a mysterious figure in the art world. The idea is an original of Thurber's. Deadline also describes the film as needing three leads, with another male actor who is uncast at the moment.

RELATED: Gal Gadot Set to Star in Wonder Woman 2

According to AM New York, Gadot is currently filming Wonder Woman 2, again directed by Patty Jenkins. Gadot was also involved with the last three Fast in the Furious films, alongside Johnson.

Red Notice is planned to be released June 12, 2020, by Universal.

Are you excited to see Gal Gadot in a leading role outside the DC Universe?

//thecelebritycafe.com/2018/06/jared-leto-starring-in-solo-joker-movie/