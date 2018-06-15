'Game of Thrones' fans are freaking out over Sophie Turner's new wolf tattoo

Is the tattoo a spoiler or not is the question?

Sophie Turner got Game of Thrones fans worked in a tizzy over the speculation that her new tattoo that is on her arm, a dire wolf, the Stark family sigil with these word written below, "the pack survives" gave away the ending of the show.

Possibly, but there are could be other interpretations.

The quote is a reference to a line Ned Stark said in Season One: "the lone wolf dies but the pack survives."

Some fans may be taking it literally meaning that all the surviving Starks (the few there are left) actually survive til the end, but there are other possible meanings, like just having the tattoo means that the pack will always survive with Sophie Turner, who has played Sansa Stark since April 17, 2011.

Perhaps all of the Starks die at the end and the tattoo is meant to have them live on. OK, that one is a stretch, at least not all of them will likely die at the end of the show because what would be the point to get us so invested in this family for that to happen?

There would be riots on the street and creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss and author George R. R. Martin would have to sleep with one eye open for the rest of their lives.

If she inadvertently revealed the end with her ink, Turner will not only have to answer to upset fans but also to her cast and crew who are on a gag order to keep from revealing any details of what is to happen during the last season.

Lauren Winzer, famed tattoo artist from the Hunter and Fox Tattoo Studio shared the news on her Instagram account six days ago.

Game of Thrones season seven finale aired on August 27, 2017. The final season isn't set to return until 2019. That means fans have a lot of time to speculate on what happens to their favorite characters in the long months to come.