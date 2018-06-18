GIRLGAMER Esports Festival to debut for second year, pins Sephora as new sponsor

GIRLGAMER x SEPHORA

Grow uP eSports, the creator of the GIRLGAMER Esports Festival has taken on a new, unconventional partner: Sephora, the beauty and cosmetics company.

Said Paula Rocha, Marketing Director of Sephora: “We believe that, just as in the beauty market, gaming is no longer represented nor limited by genders. As a trendsetter brand and promoter of differentiating experiences, we are pleased to partner up with GIRLGAMER!”

What to expect

This year’s Festival offerings will include tournaments for popular multiplayer games League of Legends and Counter Strike: Global Offensive, as well as a public tournament for the mobile tower rush game Clash Royale.

Last year’s champions of the CS:GO tournament, team Dignitas Fe, will return to defend their title.

There will also be conferences and to-be-announced keynote speakers on what looks like the first day of the festival. All competitions thus far are scheduled for July 21-22.

First held in Macau, China, the GIRLGAMER Esports Festival is a celebration of women in gaming that was birthed in response to the male-dominated esports scene.

You can register here.

What do you think of the partnership between GIRLGAMER and Sephora? Tell us below!