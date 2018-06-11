'Goldbergs' actor Jackson Odell dead at 20

Jackson Odell, known for his work as Ari Caldwell on The Goldbergs, has passed away at 20 years old. He was found dead in a Tarzana, California home on Friday.

An autopsy is pending. The LA County Medical Examiner’s Office has not disclosed the circumstances of his death.

In addition to The Goldbergs, Odell was known for his appearances on iCarly and Modern Family, along with his YouTube channel, where he posted original music and covers. He wrote music for the films Great Plains and Forever My Girl, and was announced as a songwriter for the film Redemption.

Odell’s family released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter:

"The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell. He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world does as well. We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately."