'I Feel Pretty' is not a live-changing experience [REVIEW]

I Feel Pretty was funny, with a slight view of the realities of body-image for many women.

The romantic-comedy I Feel Pretty was comedic in various scenes but lacked the recognition that going from being unhappy with one's appearance to completely feeling full of confidence doesn't happen in one day.

Amy Schumer stars as an insecure woman named Renee, who works in the basement of a building in Chinatown for a cosmetics company where she's never actually seen in person. After falling off a bike in Soulcycle, Renee starts seeing herself as an incredibly attractive woman and gains the confidence she's always wanted.

The catch is that Renee's physical appearance never changes. It's not an ugly duckling makeover comedy like The Princess Diaries or Miss Congeniality. She thinks she’s unrecognizable but really, Renee begins radiating the confidence that she's dreamed of, which leads to the kinds of opportunities she thought only beautiful people received.

Throughout her new trajectory as a confident woman, it seems like she's in a dream state. All of her confidence eventually disappears after bumping her head on a bathroom glass door and once again, she feels miserable.

In one scene, Renee returns to her apartments and takes off the tight undergarments under her dress and sadly scans every part of her body, hoping for a different figure. This was a scene all too real for women who struggle with self-image.

This movie felt like everything in the middle was happening in a dream. Yes, it was a comedic movie that showed us how confidence and happiness can lead to satisfying relationships and life experiences, but there weren't many moments that showed true self-confidence.

During the Coney Island bikini contest scene, Renee is completely comfortable with herself and it's a scene where we're laughing with her as she's enjoying herself, not at her. It felt like the movie needed more moments like this one for the movie to feel more sincere.

The final scene at the launch party for the cosmetic company suggested that buying the right blush at a low price is the key to happiness. I Feel Pretty undermined this idea as Renee tried to fit in with the company's brand marketing and lost sight of that girl that used to buy at a low price.

I'd suggest watching I Feel Pretty for Amy Schumer's comedic style and incredible acting skills but don't walk in believing it will completely change your life.