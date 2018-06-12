Jacksepticeye: 5 things you need to know about the YouTuber

Jacksepticeye, AKA Sean McLoughlin, AKA Jack, is one of the reigning kings of YouTube gaming.

His channel boasts over 19 million subscribers and 9.4 billion total views. His fans are some of the most positive, supportive, and artistic people around, dedicated to celebrating Jack and the light he brings to their lives.

This smol Irish bean, as he is affectionately referred to, is clearly a force to be reckoned with on YouTube. Here’s your starter kit for everything you need to know about him—and then you can check him out on YouTube for yourself!