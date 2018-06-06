Jake Paul victim of really bad death a hoax

The hoax was so dumb JakePaulers didn't even notice it.

A report of YouTube megastar Jake Paul’s death began circulating on Tuesday but has been found to be completely false.

The hoax report, which is poorly written, detailed a car accident, specifically noting a $100K Lamborghini, and suggested that two teenage girls died.

YouTube star Jake Paul Injured in car accident people say there was a car behind Jake the people in the car was two teenage girls so they got in front Jake then the girls lost control of their car and side then Jake tried to stop but the cars hit him. Jake is in hospital right the passager of the car was found dead and now the the drivers is going to count and having to pay $100,000 for Jakes Lamborghini. [SIC]

However, his most recent Tweet, published at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday night, makes no allusion to this event.

The faked report comes from the website channel28news, but is clearly a prank website designed to create real-looking “news” reports to fool Facebook friends.

In fact, so few people noticed or cared that the only comments out there are about the death of his career, which seems to be in question after a mass exodus of Team 10 members after he brought on his dad, Greg to help with his ventures.

Jake is actively posting vlogs, including this one of him getting "attacked" by clowns:

Jake Paul is a former Vine star who turned to YouTube after the app closed its doors, quickly amassing over 15 million subscribers. His videos feature him playing pranks on his friends.