Jamie Foxx denies assaulting woman in 2002

Actor Jamie Foxx denied a claim Wednesday that he had assaulted a woman with his penis in 2002.

According to law enforcement, the accuser said she and a friend were attending a party hosted by Foxx in Las Vegas. He allegedly struck her in the face with his penis when she refused to perform oral sex on him, according to TMZ.

After the alleged assault, one of Foxx's friends told her to leave, and she went back home to Los Angeles, and then to a hospital to get treatment for a severe panic attack.

Foxx considers the report "absurd" and will be filing a report against the woman for filing a false report against him, according to Fox News.

The #MeToo movement inspired the woman to finally file a complaint, as she also wanted the incident recorded in case others came forward as well.

The Las Vegas police are considering this case open, though Nevada statute of limitations is only three years.

