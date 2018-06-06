Jared Leto starring in solo 'Joker' movie

The Suicide Squad Joker is in!

We were all introduced to the latest version of The Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad and it looks like that was just the beginning.

It was reported earlier today that Jared Leto will be reprising his role as The Joker in a standalone movie that will be included inside the DC Comics Extended Universe (DCEU). The film is in the very early stages of development and Warner Bros. has yet to announce a writer or director.

RELATED: New Joker standalone looks to Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker

Leto's Joker was first featured in 2016's Suicide Squad and wasn't the main antagonist but served as a subplot for the film which focused on the group of supervillains carrying out secret missions for the U.S. government. The film grossed almost $750 million worldwide.

Leto is set to also be an executive producer of the film. I'm very interested to see the direction this film will take in terms of the DCEU. The film universe includes Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman. Aquaman will be the latest installment heading to theaters this December.

If you have seen the film you know that the ending left it open for The Joker to appear in upcoming films. He is definitely one of the most iconic villains of all-time and I'm excited that he is getting his own movie.

Warner Bros. is also working on plans for Suicide Squad 2 and a spin-off film for Harley Quinn (played by Margot Robbie). It looks like the DCEU is going to try and deliver some competition to the MCU in the next few years.

Are you happy to see Jared Leto continue his role as The Joker? Tell us below!