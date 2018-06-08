L-Fresh the Lion: Rapper and YouTube Creators for Change ambassador

YouTube, as part of their 2018 campaign Creators for Change, has chosen L-Fresh the Lion from Australia to be one of their Ambassadors in the struggle to fight racism and inequality!

The point is to spotlight globally emerging artists who can spread positivity and help transform society, and certainly, the Hip Hop rebel is a no-brainer to be called upon.

So far L-Fresh the Lion has gotten off to a great start, starting with his first album in 2014, One. He then got picked up by the powerhouse Australian hip-hop label Elefant Traks in 2015 and afterward released BECOME in 2016, which brought to the world great tracks such as Get Mine (feat Parvyn) and 1 in 100,000.

He has become an important participator with a name of notoriety from the land from down under in the new wave of Hip Hop which is percolating in Austrailia.

