'Legion' recap: 'Chapter 18'

Kerry is my spirit animal

We’re in the final moments of Legion in “Chapter 18,” as there’s only one episode left. What a set-up for the finale too, because things aren’t looking too bright.

Right from the start, David and Syd are separated from each other — which ultimately leads to both their downfall. Syd ventures away from the tent, only to discover a large hole with an incredibly large and pink bathtub stopper laying next to it.

That’s weird. What’s even weirder is when a bunny rabbit that has a painful looking hook inserted into it comes flying out of the hole. Feeling bad for the animal, she undoes the hook — only for it to then snag her and drag her down in the hole.

In that hole is Melanie. At first, Syd thinks this is a good thing, as she and Melanie are supposed to be on the same side.

A few minutes later, however, and she quickly realizes that Melanie is not herself. She’s going on and on about how David doesn’t actually love her and is just using her, as she’s clearly under Farouk’s complete control.

At first, Syd just writes it off as another one of Melanie’s crazy antics — she’s been acting this way all season, which we especially saw in the previous episode.

But then, something starts to happen. Melanie shows Syd some glimpses of what David is up to while she’s away, and her side of the argument starts to make a little bit more sense.

David woke up a few minutes later after Syd was sucked into the hole and is now on an all-out manhunt to find her. He comes across Oliver — clearly planted there by Farouk, as he’s the one masterminding the whole thing. That’s when things get bloody.

David begins torturing Oliver, drilling holes into his legs and whatnot, demanding to know what happened to Syd. Little does he know that Syd is watching all of this, horrified. The idea of David being a psychopath suddenly doesn’t seem so outlandish to her anymore.

While David eventually gets the information out of Oliver, it’s too late. Syd has already found herself agreeing with Melanie — David needs to be stopped.

Cary and Kerry arrive in the desert not long after that, as Cary placed a tracking device in the car that Lenny took and lead them right into the action. They brought a small group of soldiers from Division 3 along with them, just in case.

Too bad they don’t last very long. Almost immediately after arriving in the desert, they find the hole that Syd was sucked into to — only this time, there are people coming out of the whole.

A bunch of guys dressed in blue come out and start swinging around these balls on ropes that emit some kind of weird noise. A noise that’s so painful, it causes all of the soldiers to fall over, vomit and die.

Kerry is taken aback by the noise for a minute but quickly recollects herself. Then it’s on — and she takes down the entire army of blue men with nothing more than a staff.

The men keep coming and coming, while Kerry keeps hitting them over and over again. In all the confusion, Cary is abducted by one of the attackers and pulled down in the hole. Kerry is horrified, but she luckily gets some assistance from Lenny — who has been watching the whole thing and decided to step in at the last minute and shoot a few of the blue guys in the head.

While Lenny is content just hanging out for awhile until she receives further instructions from David, Kerry quickly jumps in the hole to find Cary.

Cary has a whole bunch of problems of his own, though. Farouk released Melanie’s minotaur at one point, which was waiting for Cary in the hole. After a narrow escape, he manages to find David and warns him about the creature — only to find that David himself, creepily smiling to himself over an unconscious Oliver, is becoming something of a monster too.

Kerry wasn’t able to find Cary, but she did find Syd in the hole. The two briefly reconnect, only to find the Minotaur then starring at them. They begin fighting them and the scene fades out, as we’re left to believe that battle doesn’t end so successfully.

Clark manages to finally make it to the desert too. He brought some kind of device called ‘the choke’ along with him, that apparently can disable all the mutants abilities. Farouk, however, gets his hands on the choke before it can be used and throws it far off into the distance.

Something tells me that won’t be the last of this weapon though.

There’s only one more episode of this season of Legion left and who knows what is going to happen. I still have a bad feeling about Cary’s fate, but now I’m also curious how the drama between David and Syd is all going to play out.

Tune in to FX tonight to watch the final episode of Legion and check out our other Legion recaps by clicking here!