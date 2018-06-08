Little Big Town releases new single, 'Summer Fever'

Little Big Town released their new single, "Summer Fever" on Wednesday.

A party song, Summer Fever has a similar feel to the quartet's 2012 hit, "Pontoon" (Tornado), but with more pop-sounding influences. There are funky guitar riffs, steady drum beats, and tight harmonies led by the group's Karen Fairchild.

6.6.18 #SummerFever 🌊 A post shared by Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) on May 30, 2018 at 6:44am PDT

Paired with fun lyrics like "Over and over again on a blown out speaker/Dance in the sand while the sun sets deeper/Got that top back on that Jeep/Got that soundtrack on repeat," "Summer Fever" is the perfect song to blast in the car and jam to on vacation.

Following its release, Little Big Town performed "Summer Fever" at the 2018 CMT Awards in Nashville.

The group has not yet announced if they are working on a new album, but will be touring with Miranda Lambert this summer.