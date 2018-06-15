Liza Minnelli does not approve of Judy Garland Biopic 'Judy'

Nor has she ever met Renee Zellweger.

Renee Zellweger will be portraying Judy Garland in the new biographical movie, however, Judy Garland’s daughter Liza Minnelli is not happy about this film.

The production will be based on Peter Quilter’s End of the Rainbow, which was on Broadway in 2012. The script was adapted by Tom Edge (The Crown) and will be directed by Tony Nominee Rupert Goold (True Story).

Judy is a Pathé, BBC Films and Ingenious Media presentation of a Calamity Films Production. The executive producers include Cameron McCracken for Pathé, Rose Garnett for BBC Films and Andrea Scarso for Ingenious.

Radar Online posted a story on June 14, 2018, which is what inspired Liza Minnelli to make the post on Facebook. The story has since been taken off the Radar Online site.

Minnelli wrote on Facebook “I have never met nor spoken to Renée Zellweger... I don’t know how these stories get started, but I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way.”

Gemma-Leah Devereux is portraying Liza Minnelli. The film will also star Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace) and Michael Gambon.

The movie will take place in 1968 when Judy Garland performed a sold-out run at London nightclub The Talk of the Town, 30 years after she had her claim to fame in The Wizard of Oz.

According to Digital Spy, the biopic shows Garland worn out from fighting management, trying to fan the flames of another romance and being who her adoring fans needed all while wanting only to go home to her children.

Judy will feature some of her best-known songs, including "Over the Rainbow.” Zellweger previously showed off her musical talent in the movie version of Chicago alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, Richard Gere and Queen Latifah.

Judy is expected to be released in the U.S. on November 30, 2018.

