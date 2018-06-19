Lizzy Latimer releases addicting R&B single, 'Can't Cage Me' (ft. Kyah Baby)

Classically trained producer Lizzy Latimer started out with music at an early age. She’s been a violinist since age three, and as a teenager she began writing songs, singing, as well as enlisting her chop as a multi-instrumentalist.

At age 20, she earned herself a Bachelor of Commercial Music & Production and has since proven herself as an audio engineer and music producer.

Though an accomplished musician with a classical background, Latimer has confessed her true loves are Hip Hop and R&B. She flourishes her musical style with a smattering of Afropop, Kwaito, and Dancehall, imbuing it with a sense of social awareness that adds an inspirational element to the music.

Latimer’s latest single, “Can’t Cage Me” is encased with a great R&B flavor with an old school '90s appeal to the catchy beats and upbeat cadence. The trumpets are interwoven into the track also adds an energized appeal to the music.

The single also features Kyah Baby, whose sure-fire rap style ensures an invigorating listen. Kyah spits out her rhymes in a whirlwind of what seems to be lyrical ease.

The song, which is all about freely expressing yourself in a relationship and not letting yourself be caged in the trappings of being with the other person, has a fiery stance that really kindles an empowering point of view to the track, giving off a really inspirational and uplifting outlook.

Latimer welds with surpassing ability, a retro sensational R&B single with highly catchy and upbeat riffs.

“Can’t Cage Me” will catch audience’s attention with its socially conscious lyrics and infectious tune.

With great flair, Lizzy Latimer brings some classic R&B vibes and makes it accessible again in a new era.