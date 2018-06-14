Logan Paul vs. KSI press conference this weekend ahead of boxing match

This week, YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI are holding a press conference at the LA Coliseum, fanning the flames for their August 25 boxing match.

In case you missed it, KSI, fresh off his win over YouTube star Joe Weller, challenged the Paul brothers in his victory speech. They accepted, and now Logan will face off with KSI while their younger brothers, Jake Paul and Deji, will fight the same night.

By itself, the Manchester event is expected to draw a massive audience, owing to the internet popularity of the boxers. Predictions point to this fight getting greater view numbers than Conor vs. Mayweather, and with the press conference this weekend, that number will likely skyrocket.

The match will take place August 25 in Manchester, England.

